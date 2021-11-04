Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 158,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,418,057 shares.The stock last traded at $4.95 and had previously closed at $5.06.

AEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 12,828.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,035,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aegon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 838,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aegon by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470,340 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

