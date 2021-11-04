Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.36% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 3,348.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Agile Therapeutics worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.