Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

AGIO stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.