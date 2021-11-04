Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,698 shares of company stock worth $200,937. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

