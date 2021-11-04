Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,480. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,698 shares of company stock valued at $200,937. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 220.8% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 215,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 207,905 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.