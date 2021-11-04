Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,921. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.09. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $276.00.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.15.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.