Alembic Global Advisors Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Alembic Global Advisors reissued their buy rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of Olin stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. Olin has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.