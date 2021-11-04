Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger 35 ETF stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.53% of Alger 35 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

