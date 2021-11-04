Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.60

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.60 and traded as high as C$48.38. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.04, with a volume of 871,147 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATD.B. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.79. The stock has a market cap of C$52.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

