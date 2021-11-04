ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ALLETE also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

ALE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,398. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

