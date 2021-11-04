Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LNT stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.65. 1,417,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

