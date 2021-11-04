Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xencor were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 92.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 3.7% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Xencor by 86.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.