Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 2,755 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 97.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CDAY opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -298.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $102.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

