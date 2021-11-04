Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 22,208 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,208 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Shares of BRO opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.