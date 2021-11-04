Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.34. 58,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,166. The firm has a market cap of $608.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

