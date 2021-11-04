Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Up 19.7% in October

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.72 million, a PE ratio of 110.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

