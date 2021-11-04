Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.320-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.07 million.Alteryx also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.