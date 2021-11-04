Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.90.
AMAL opened at $18.77 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $583.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 179,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.
