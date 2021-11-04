Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.90.

AMAL opened at $18.77 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $583.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 179,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

