Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

AMRN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 4,170,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,893. Amarin has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amarin stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.