Amcor plc (AMCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has a payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

AMCR stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

