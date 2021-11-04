Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,227,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $59,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.