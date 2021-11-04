Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $48,004,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 226.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED opened at $177.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.33.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

