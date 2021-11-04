Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $265.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.33.

Amedisys stock opened at $177.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.24.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 125.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 21.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

