Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $200.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.40.

Amedisys stock opened at $177.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.24.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

