Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.

AMED traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.01. 308,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.24. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

