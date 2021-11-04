American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $46,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.