American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 461.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $70,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 575,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.