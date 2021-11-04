American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE:AWR opened at $90.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

In related news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $575,057. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.