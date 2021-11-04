American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Manor Road Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 7.5% of Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.96. 3,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.93. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

