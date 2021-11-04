Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 4,681,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.23, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

