Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABCB. Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ABCB opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

