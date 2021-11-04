Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 213 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Shares of CATH opened at $57.90 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.