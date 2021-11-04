Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

XMHQ stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

