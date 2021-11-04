Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

