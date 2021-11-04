Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 502 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,858,275. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

MRNA opened at $345.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.09. The company has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

