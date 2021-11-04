AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $140.12 and last traded at $139.96, with a volume of 21011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.05.

The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,037,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

