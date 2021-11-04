Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,935.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,835.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,639.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $2,982.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 24,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

