Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 34,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,398. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

