Amundi Acquires Shares of 64,638 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of WING stock opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.30. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 159.45, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.