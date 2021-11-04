Amundi Invests $9.79 Million in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Amundi bought a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 155,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,786,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.72% of Kforce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,480,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 88,420 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $2,904,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $69.98 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.41.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

