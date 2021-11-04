Amundi Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Amundi acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 477,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,000. Amundi owned 0.22% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after buying an additional 195,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 230,916 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TEGNA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.