Amundi Purchases New Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Amundi acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 406,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

