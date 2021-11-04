Amundi Purchases Shares of 137,767 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 137,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. Amundi owned 0.18% of Celsius at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 25.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celsius by 331.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 118,272 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celsius by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH stock opened at $104.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.50 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.