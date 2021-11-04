Amundi Takes $9.34 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Barnes Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,975,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,665,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,378 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on B. Truist lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE B opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

