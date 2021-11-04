Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report $35.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $38.20 million. Evolus reported sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $100.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $101.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $177.89 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $206.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 297.01% and a negative net margin of 162.78%.

EOLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,795. The company has a market cap of $395.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $474,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,012,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,913,352.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Evolus by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

