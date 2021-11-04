Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Announce $4.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce $4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.63. FedEx reported earnings of $4.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $19.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.68 to $20.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $22.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.65. 93,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,864. FedEx has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

