Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS posted sales of $812.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 35.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 388,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $55.30. 253,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,842. GMS has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.