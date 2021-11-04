Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.67. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,697 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after buying an additional 922,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 36.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after buying an additional 447,875 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 23.7% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,272,000 after buying an additional 226,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,853,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

