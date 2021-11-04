Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.49 EPS

Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. MSCI posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.14.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $16.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $661.97. 5,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $633.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.35. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI has a 52 week low of $371.10 and a 52 week high of $669.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

