Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post sales of $402.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.69 million to $409.60 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $163.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after buying an additional 2,881,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 2,824,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 2,395,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $8,568,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 947,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,636. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.